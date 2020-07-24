FY2020 Earnings Forecast for People Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for People in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. People has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a PE ratio of -159.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.33.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

