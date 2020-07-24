Joel S. Marcus Acquires 55,555 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $706.48 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

