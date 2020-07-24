Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 1,800

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,656 ($20.38) to GBX 1,593 ($19.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,240 ($27.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,903.91 ($23.43).

IMB opened at GBX 1,390.50 ($17.11) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 15.09 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0022634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

