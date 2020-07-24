Richard N. Barton Sells 500,000 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $32,865,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

