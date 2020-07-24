Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CL King cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,582,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

