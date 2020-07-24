Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 4,750

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($54.15) to GBX 4,750 ($58.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 5,250 ($64.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.53) target price (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($36.92)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,774.09 ($58.75).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,671 ($57.48) on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 43.24 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,386.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,294.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

