John Oyler Sells 28,762 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,600,814.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.
- On Monday, July 6th, John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $3,422,223.82.
- On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $731,031.12.
- On Monday, June 29th, John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54.
- On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83.
- On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05.
Beigene stock opened at $233.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Beigene by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Beigene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beigene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Beigene by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Beigene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.23.
Beigene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
