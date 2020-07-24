John Oyler Sells 28,762 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,600,814.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.

On Monday, July 6th, John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $3,422,223.82.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $731,031.12.

On Monday, June 29th, John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54.

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05.

Beigene stock opened at $233.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Beigene by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Beigene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beigene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Beigene by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Beigene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.23.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

