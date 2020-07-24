Leslie Stretch Sells 30,482 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $889,464.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137,748.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $860,312.96.

MDLA stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medallia by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 524,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 691,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

