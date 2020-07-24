Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAN. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.