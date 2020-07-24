Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.49).

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 217 ($2.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

In related news, insider Robert Stan acquired 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,561.92 ($5,613.98). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £39,250 ($48,301.75). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,641 shares of company stock worth $4,514,017 and have sold 1,010,765 shares worth $161,882,400.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

