YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

