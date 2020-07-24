Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.58 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

