Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 164.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,917 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDL opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

