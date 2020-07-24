E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 754.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

