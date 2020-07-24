Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 924 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 491.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

