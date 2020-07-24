Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 329,725 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Exelon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,283 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.