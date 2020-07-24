Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 84.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $8,106,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,875 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 532,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 314.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $61.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

