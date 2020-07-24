Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 112.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 50.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Wrap Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $41,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,021 shares in the company, valued at $137,940.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $152,628.

WRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

