Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 333,924 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

