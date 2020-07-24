Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 80,236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Colony Capital stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

