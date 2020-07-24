IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,148,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,874,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,113,000 after purchasing an additional 513,537 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,538,000 after purchasing an additional 414,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,708,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $132.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.