KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 183,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,410,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of KKR opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -876.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

