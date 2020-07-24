Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Northern Trust by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

