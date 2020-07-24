Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,552 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 85,060 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.84.

