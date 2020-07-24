Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

PRLB stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.75. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

