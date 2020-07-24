Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 79.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

