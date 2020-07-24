Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 155,847 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

