Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

