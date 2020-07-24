Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $457,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

