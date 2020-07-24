Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,042.25.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,066.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $888.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.