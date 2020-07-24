Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $77.44 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $79.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

