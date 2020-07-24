Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 922 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

