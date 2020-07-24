Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after acquiring an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after acquiring an additional 256,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,039,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

