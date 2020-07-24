Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,715 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 133.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,462 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 257,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,932 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

