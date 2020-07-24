Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,030 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

