Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Flotek Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,827,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 67,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 276,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Flotek Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 135.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

