Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLB opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.