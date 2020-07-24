Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 27.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 32.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Altice USA by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,075,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,328,000 after purchasing an additional 376,383 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Altice USA by 56.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,625,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

