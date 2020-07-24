Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,335 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

