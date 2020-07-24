Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.