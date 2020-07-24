Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

