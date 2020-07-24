Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 696 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 696 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp
Linde PLC Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC
Linde PLC Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report