Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Cinemark worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

