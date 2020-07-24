Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 696 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $70,377,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $128.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.18.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.