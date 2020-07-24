Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $245.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $248.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

