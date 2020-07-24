Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 16,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.