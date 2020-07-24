Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,184 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $185,977,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 1,507,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

JWN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

