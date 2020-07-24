Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

