Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,699,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,206,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

