Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,462 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,077,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

