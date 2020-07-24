Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.09.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $618.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $581.40 and its 200 day moving average is $547.44. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $628.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

